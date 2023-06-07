This past Monday, the Atchison City Commission recognized Juneteenth with Mayor Lisa Moody reading the following information that tells of the celebration of this day:
More than 157 years ago, Juneteenth National Freedom Day continues to be the most recognized African American holiday observance in the United States. Juneteenth National Freedom Day commemorates the survival, due to God-given strength and determination, of the African Americans, who were first brought to this country stacked in the bottom of slave ships in a month-long journey across the Atlantic Ocean known as the “Middle Passage”.
And Juneteenth commemorates the day freedom was proclaimed to all slaves in the South by Union General Granger, on June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Texas, more than two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation by President Abraham Lincoln. For the first time, in over 130 years of the annual celebration, Juneteenth has finally been “officially recognized” as Juneteenth Independence Day in America by the President and Congress of the United States; and Americans of all colors, creeds, cultures, religions, and countries-of-origin, share in a common love of and respect for “freedom” as well as a determination to protect their right to freedom through democratic institutions, by which the “tenets-of-freedom” are guaranteed and protected. The “19 of June” or Juneteenth Independence Day, along with the “4th of July”, completes the “cycle of freedom” for America’s Independence Day observances.
“Until All are Free, None are Free” is an oft-repeated maxim that can be used to highlight the significance of the end of the era of slavery in the United States”.
