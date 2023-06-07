Juneteenth

Juneteenth recognized with a proclamation from city commission.

 Photo by Tina Fitzgerald

This past Monday, the Atchison City Commission recognized Juneteenth with Mayor Lisa Moody reading the following information that tells of the celebration of this day:

More than 157 years ago, Juneteenth National Freedom Day continues to be the most recognized African American holiday observance in the United States. Juneteenth National Freedom Day commemorates the survival, due to God-given strength and determination, of the African Americans, who were first brought to this country stacked in the bottom of slave ships in a month-long journey across the Atlantic Ocean known as the “Middle Passage”.