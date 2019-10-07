The City of Atchison governing body saw a rare divided vote on Monday afternoon on the matter of bringing in an outside consultant to assist with the government’s long term plan for city infrastructure and improvements.
Governing body members voted 2-2, with Mayor Shawn Rizza and Commissioner Dave Hausmann voting in favor with Charlie Perdue and Dave Butler casting votes as opposing commissioners. If it had been passed, city staff would have been authorized to contract with Shockey Consulting, LLC, with a final deal worth between $15,750 and $25,500.
Commissioners agree that a consultant is necessary for several reasons, chiefly to market public engagement with the strategic plan process and ensure that enough residents participate for city leaders to have a good idea of the public’s governing priorities.
“They have marketing people that are really good at getting people engaged,” City Manager Becky Berger told commissioners. “We wanted to bring all voices to the table ... and we felt that (Shockey) would be far and away the leaders in community engagement.”
Butler and Perdue deemed the proposed spending range to be too costly, though Berger told commissioners she considered the bids received from Shockey to be modest, considering that the firm performs much of its business in Johnson County, where tax revenues and public expenditures routinely outpace Atchison’s finances.
Rizza confirmed after the meeting that a tie vote results in non-passage, and it will have to be brought back up when Vice Mayor Allen Reavis, who couldn’t attend amid a private matter, is able to return and potentially break the tie. The board of five members ordinarily can’t deadlock in this manner.
The commission is next scheduled to meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, although the Tuesday, Nov. 5, city commission election, in which Perdue and Hausmann will be on the ballot, is on the immediate horizon and a final vote is subject to being tabled. The commission agreed on Monday to table the appointment of several public service board volunteers until after a new commission is impaneled next January.
The election also features challenging candidates Abby Bartlett, J. David Farris, Luke Jesnowski, Lisa Moody and William J. Murphy; all seven will be competing for three slots on the board. A public forum featuring all candidates is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at City Hall.
In other matters:
Fire Chief Ted Graf and Lt. David Downing of the Atchison Fire Department presented certificates to eight local children who participated in the 26th Annual Junior Fire Marshal Program. The program is taught to fourth grade students, with 148 participants this year. Downing conducted the five-week program for the third year, Graf said, with support from Capt. Pat Weishaar. The students honored are Lucas Smith, Kendall Edwards, Dotson Spillman, Emma Vice, Isabelle Kottman and Kadence Jessip of Atchison Elementary School; with Riley Kesinger of St. Benedict Catholic School and Evan Myer of Trinity Lutheran School.
“He does an outstanding job with the kids,” Graf said. “I can’t thank him enough.”
The commission approved a new social media policy for city staff, which formally lays out policies for how communication with the public will be conducted on platforms such as Facebook and Twitter. Most notably, the policy prompts staff who are using official social media accounts, which ordinarily are labeled “City of Atchison,” to disclose their identities when making posts or comments if it is “appropriate” to do so, or if they are asked to do so by members of the public. Perdue voted against the policy.
The commission approved three new infrastructure projects: Pruett Construction will conduct the Mound Stormwater project for a little under $306,000; Kansas Heavy Construction has been contracted at a price of just under $967,000 for the Dam 6 Sewer Separation Project, with inspection duties to be handled by BG Consultants for an additional $125,000; R.E. Pedrotti Co., Inc. will oversee the modernization of the city’s Water Treatment Filter Control system for about $82,500. The first two projects passed 4-0; Perdue voted against against the filter control project.
For more information, contact City Hall, 515 Kansas Ave., at 913-367-5500.
