Three City of Atchison City Commission seats passed to new occupants, but the gavel remained in the same hand on Monday at City Hall.
Abby Bartlett, J.D. Farris and Lisa Moody took the oath of office administered by City Clerk Deb Clem, before the newly impaneled commission elected its officers for the coming year. Shawn Rizza, on an uncontested nomination by Allen Reavis, received a 5-0 vote to continue serving as mayor. Bartlett then presented an uncontested nomination for Reavis to continue serving as vice mayor.
The mayoralty is a mostly ceremonial position held by a city commissioner for a one-year term, and Rizza's vote will carry no greater or lesser weight than that of his four colleagues, though he will continue to chair all City Commission meetings through at least early December 2020, with Reavis serving in his stead in case of absence.
The new commission got right to business, voting through more than sizable transportation allocations via contracts with Herzog Construction Corp. First, commissioners approved two agreements, together worth $810,933.54, to complete asphalt work on the city's 2020 Street Improvement Project, worth a total of more than $1.2 million based on previously approved work to be performed by Bottorff Construction Co. The project will be funded primarily via previously enacted bond proceeds, as envisioned by the 2020 Capital Improvement Plan.
Second, commissioners approved a $271,791.78, also with Herzog, to resurface sections of Kansas Highway 7. Though Highway 7 is a state route, primarily maintained by the Kansas Department of Transportation, the municipal government is responsible for a certain degree of its maintenance needs within city limits. Commissioners concurred with city staff assessments that keeping up with the wear and tear on the highway generated largely by pass-through traffic is something of a Sisyphean task. City agenda documents indicate Herzog supplied the low bid on both projects.
In other business:
* Commissioners heard from Molly Saunders, project manager of Shockey Consulting, a Lenexa firm retained by the previous City Commission to conduct Atchison's strategic plan for the rapidly approaching new decade. Saunders explained that such plans rely on engaging as much public input as possible and typically span four to five years. City government workshops will be conducted in January to begin work on constructing the strategic plan.
* Commissioners approved a schedule of fee increases for usage of public spaces. More information on these fees will be published with the complete Atchison Globe city commission story on Wednesday, Dec. 4.
* Commissioners heard a presentation on the future of a four-way stop at Second and Commercial in downtown.
