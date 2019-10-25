After a seven-month renovation, the Atchison Police Department is preparing to show off its new digs with a ribbon cutting and open house on Friday, Nov. 1.
The $1.13 million project includes new office and squad space, a new evidence room, a secure garage space for investigations and vehicle searches, locker rooms, a new customer service window, a new conference room and an overall more secure department.
“This is a great day for public safety in Atchison,” Police Chief Mike Wilson said. “For years we’ve been doing great work with modest facilities. Now we have the space and design that is truly representative of the quality police work that this staff and community have come to expect and deserve.”
City Manager Becky Berger said the project was supported by all five commissioners, who made it a priority after years of planning and consideration.
“The police department has really needed an updated facility for a number of years,” Berger said. “There are so many needs in the city. We are proud to be able to make this one a priority this year – and now we have a first-class building to match our first-class department.”
Most of the project was funded from General Obligation Bonds sold in May.
The ribbon cutting will be at noon on the west side of City Hall – in front of the new Police Department garage. There will be a special presentation along with the ribbon cutting.
The open house will be from noon to 3 p.m. There will be refreshments served and guided tours of the department will be provided.
City applies for TA grants
Last year, the City submitted an application for the Main Street Corridor Project, which would replace the sidewalks, curbs, and driveway entrances along Main Street from 2nd Street to 10th Street.
This work would also connect that corridor to the Riverfront Trail, which currently begins just behind Mueller’s Lockeroom and improving the pedestrian railroad crossing near the Santa Fe Depot. The project may include minor sewer separation work, lighting upgrades, landscaping/hardscaping improvements, and will examine parking needs in the corridor.
This project is intended to integrate with the new pavilions that now adorn the Farmers’ Market site. That 2018 application did not receive an award, though it received high marks from KDOT and the City is planning to reapply for the same project in this round of funding.
The Main Street Corridor Project is estimated to cost around $1,400,000 and the City is requesting a $1,050,000 grant. The project is currently included in the 2022 CIP. It’s highly likely that any award on the Main Street Corridor Project would be phased, meaning about half of the project would be built through this funding cycle. If phased, 2nd to 6th would be included in Phase 1, while 6th to 10th would follow in Phase 2.
The other project that is well positioned to apply for funding this cycle is Stage 2 of the Atchison Middle School Safe Routes to Schools (SRTS) Project: Santa Fe West, the second in a series of four total SRTS projects focused on improving pedestrian access to AMS. SRTS: Santa Fe West envisions replacing or installing many of the sidewalks on Santa Fe between 10th Street and 15th Street, as well as side street connections along that route including 14th Street from Main Street to Atchison High School.
The Commission adopted Safe Routes to School Plan includes the SRTS: Santa Fe West Sidewalk Project. The SRTS: Santa Fe West Project is estimated to cost around $500,000, and the City is requesting a max grant of $400,000.
Each application requires a minimum commitment of 20% matching funds and KDOT encourages applicants to submit funding requests for all quality, qualifying projects. The City would be responsible for costs associated with topographical survey and engineering design.
Staff has typically recommended applying for multiple projects during a single call for projects. It is highly unlikely that the City would be awarded multiple projects, although that very thing occurred just two years ago with the 2nd Street Corridor and the SRTS: South 5th Projects.
