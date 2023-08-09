On Monday, the city commission authorized the mayor and city manager to execute the lease purchase agreement with First Option Bank to finance three dump trucks and two side load solid waste collection vehicles.
The Equipment Reserve Plan has $225,136 budgeted in 2024 through 2028 for a lease purchase payment for these five pieces of equipment.
First Option Bank provided the lowest rate financing of 4.49%. The total purchase price, with uplifting and surcharges, will be $1,014,444. The request for proposals sought financing for $973,142. The ERP is proposed to absorb the $41,302 difference in 2023. Payments will be due in January 2024.
Financing proposals were obtained following city procurement policies. The budgeted lease finance payments begin in the year following procurement and are within the budgeted annual payment amount.
The city has been frugal and systematic about the purchasing of new and leased equipment. InDecember of 2021the city commission authorized the purchase of an automated sideloading trash truck from Elliott Equipment for $256,950.
In April, the city commission authorized the purchase of a second automated sideloading trash truck from Elliott Equipment for $283,948. In May the city commission authorized surcharges for uplifting costs from Kranz, increasing the total cost by $3,960. Also, in May the city commission authorized surcharges for the 3 dump truck chassis from Rush Truck Center, increasing the total cost by $11,940.
The 2021 and 2022 orders were delayed and are now able to be combined in a lease purchase agreement with the 2023 order.
The following year, the city commission authorized the purchase of threeInternationaltruck chassis from Rush Truck Centerin the amount of$261,728; two salt spreaders from American Equipmentin the amount of$41,302; and three dump beds and two snowplows from Kranz Equipmentin the amount of$154,616.
