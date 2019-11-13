First responders transported a Nortonville man from the scene of an early Wednesday morning wreck that ensued from a vehicle crossing the center line on U.S. Highway 59.
Sheriff Jack Laurie of the Atchison County Sheriff's Office said investigators have yet to determine why the vehicle driven by Kevin Berning, 29, veered into oncoming traffic at about 6:50 a.m. Nov. 13. Berning's vehicle, headed southbound, crashed into a vehicle driven by Matthew Kramer, 27, of Valley Falls.
Laurie said first responders treated and released Kramer for minor injuries at the scene of the crash. However, Laurie said, Berning is thought to have possibly suffered broken legs, and required transport via LifeNet medical helicopter to the University of Kansas Medical Center in Wyandotte County for treatment. KU Med is a Level I trauma center, so designated based on the level of care it is able to provide around the clock to victims of traumatic injury.
Laurie said Kramer had been wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. First responders, including Atchison County EMS, the Atchison County Rescue Service, and the Jefferson County Fire District No. 12 of Nortonville, began cutting up Berning's vehicle to rescue him upon arrival, and didn't observe whether or not he had been wearing a seatbelt, Laurie said.
A KU Med spokesperson said further information on Berning's condition may be released today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.