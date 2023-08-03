CherryRoad

CherryRoad Media, Inc., a company focused on the sustainability of community journalism, has announced the purchase of the Atchison Globe effective August 1st, buying it from The News-Press Gazette and company.

In addition to the Atchison Globe, CherryRoad also purchased from The News-Press Gazette & Company the Hiawatha World, the Miami County Republic, the Courier-Tribune in Liberty, MO, and the Gladstone Dispatch.