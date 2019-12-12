ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Frank O’Malley was known as a man who could get things done around the region.
In his lifetime, he was the founder of O’Malley Beverage Distributors, a past president of the St. Joseph Area Chamber of Commerce, and a big supporter of the Catholic Church, including his alma mater, Benedictine College, as well as Bishop LeBlond High School.
Francis “Frank” O’Malley died Wednesday at age 90. Funeral services still are pending, with Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel handling the arrangements.
O’Malley was very well known and people around him said that he had an infectious personality and was able to get things in motion.
Patt Lilly, current chamber president, said he remembers O’Malley being very supportive of the local community.
“I think the thing that I most remember about Frank is he was always willing to step up, whether it was to support an issue or to raise funds for something needed in the community,” Lilly said.
Jeff Sullivan, Bishop LeBlond president, said the school is very grateful for what O’Malley provided and that they wish to honor him and his legacy.
“He was a strong advocate for the school — not just not just monetarily, but in voice and speaking at community events,” Sullivan said.
Bob Slater was a lifelong friend of O’Malley, as he met him his freshman year at Benedictine College in Atchison Kansas. He said he had fond memories of going to Notre Dame football games, a tradition the two had for many years.
“I think people years from now, long after I’m gone, are going to still be telling Frank O’Malley stories,” Slater said.
Slater said O’Malley never knew a stranger and the two even met the Notre Dame athletic director as well as ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale.
O’Malley was known to be able to raise money and organize a lot of efforts. Slater and Lilly both said that when you got a call from O’Malley with a plan, it was going to get done, he knew what he wanted.
O’Malley Beverage Distribution still is in the O’Malley family in St. Joseph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.