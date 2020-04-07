Motorists, take note while planning your early morning jaunts for Thursday: The intersection of 10th and Main is scheduled for an hour closure.
Assistant City Manager Justin Pregont of the City of Atchison said plans are to close the intersection to all lanes of traffic for about an hour, scheduled to be 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., on Thursday, April 9. The closure is necessary to change the traffic signals and related infrastructure.
Commonly referred to as the 10th to 12th to Main Street Project in city terms, Pregont said the project entails a replacement of the current traffic signals that are no longer a KDOT standard due to the “no turn” signals synchronized with the railroad crossbars.
The project has been in the works since 2017, Pregont said. The change in traffic signals was one that KDOT had approached the city about and the railroad officials also showed interest in the improvements. It also aligns with the city’s curb, sidewalk and driveway improvements project from 10th to 12th streets along Main Street.
The city staff has designed and inspects the project, and pays the costs up-front that KDOT agreed to reimburse the project up to $550,000. The project also fits into MGP Ingredients ongoing curb and sidewalk improvement project from 12th Street to 14th Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.