Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce launched their first party of the decade with blasts from the past and a course toward the future.
More than 400 persons were in attendance to hear insight about aspiring goals and pay homage to recent accomplishments at the 101st annual Chamber Banquet on Jan. 25 at the Atchison Event Center.
This year’s them was Remembering the Past to Focus with 20/20 vision on the Future.
Chamber President Jacque Pregont said many attendees wore Roaring ‘20s-themed attire to celebrate the occasion that was well-attended. Throughout banquet there was an emphasis on some aspects of historic and recent accomplishments.
“It was very nostalgic for me being my last one,” Pregont said, and clarified it will most likely be the banquet she will attend in her current role as president of the Chamber.
Much of the night’s agenda centered on centered on generating support the Chamber’s strategic plan to enhance business growth, entrepreneurial opportunities and potential benefits to reap from tourism and marketing the Atchison area. Pregont’s address kicked off the Roaring ‘20s inspired event with a proposition to depart from another prohibition era regulation.
The Chamber Board is in pursuit of a law that board members opine prohibits new businesses that would benefit the community, Pregont said. The Chamber is in support of removing the food requirement tied to the current liquor by the drink law in Kansas. Currently the law dictates that in establishments where persons of a legal age can purchase alcohol for personal consumption on premise must have a minimum of 30 percent of their total products sold be foods.
“What we’re really after is allowing a brewery, winery or distillery to open in Atchison that can allow tastings,” Pregont told the audience. “Right now there is a food requirement for all those businesses, so something like a simple tasting isn’t allowed.”
The Chamber is seeking a local option initiative to have Atchison County Commissioners to put the matter on the ballot for a countywide vote in hopes for the November 2020 election. Pregont said event-goers who are qualified registered voters in favor of abolishing the 30 percent food requirement were encouraged to sign cards and petitions to present to county commissioners to consider putting the matter to a vote by the people.
Abolishment of the countywide food requirement would likely bring Atchison more opportunities in line to better compete for revenue generated from alcohol-based tourism dollars in nearby counties like Leavenworth, Brown, Shawnee, Douglas and Wyandotte as well as communities in Missouri. Pregont said she’s often asked why Atchison is not more like Weston. One of the biggest reasons is the food requirement attached to liquor by the drink.
Another focus toward revitalizing downtown in the modern ‘20s turned toward the removal of the 55-year-old downtown pedestrian mall that hosts many memories for Atchison citizens and visitors. Pregont recounted the Mall came to be after two floods within three weeks had destroyed the downtown corridor. City leaders utilized urban renewal funding to build the current downtown pedestrian mall that was completed a few years later. Things are different in current times in comparison to what they were in 1965 when the Mall opened, Pregont told the crowd. The Mall was beautiful and welcoming with its fountain features and turtle to climb and play on. Competition has since changed that includes what is likely the biggest challenge to businesses being the World Wide Web. Based on the research concerning the Mall and possible impact of its pending removal that Pregont reviewed, she summarized that removal of the Mall might not be the answer to bring back a thriving downtown, but it will give opportunities and a step in the right direction to gain for entrepreneurial endeavors.
“So,” Pregont said, “I’ve not only been convinced, but I’m excited to watch this happen.”
Another highlight was the announcements of the awards and a ceremonious presentation of the commemorative plaques. The winners were selected from nominations that were reviewed by members of the executive committee members, Pregont said. “Most of the winners received multiple nominations” she said.
The 2019 award winners are: Business of the Year – Atchison Animal Clinic owners, Chris and Emily Hansen; Team of the Year – Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Benedictine College Chapter; Quality of Life Award – Fox Theatre; Tourism Award – Presley Busenbarrick; Organization of the Year – Atchison Area Community Foundation; Atchison Excellence in Leadership Award – Daris Calhoon; Ambassador of the Year – Mark Begley; and Gold Level Ambassadors –Vicki Jones, Pauline Lee and Phyllis Walton.
Entrepreneur of the Year honors went to Chris and Kim Taylor for Raven Liquor; and Melinda Pregont, owner of Red Light Gallery and Trusted Care Chiropractic.
