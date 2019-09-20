A single vehicle car accident this week sent a Lancaster teen to the Atchison Hospital by ambulance earlier this week from the crash site near Monrovia.
Alieta M. Cluck, 15, complained of a neck injury, Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie reports.
The accident occurred about 7:37 a.m. after a red 2004 Dodge Stratus driven by Cluck went off the roadway for an undetermined reason in the 9600 block of Kansas Highway 9 in rural Atchison County. After Cluck’s vehicle exited the road it came to a stop in a ditch, according to the sheriff’s report. The vehicle sustained damage along the driver’s side.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.