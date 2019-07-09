A 45-year-old Atchison woman was sent to an area hospital by helicopter for injuries suffered during the weekend as the result of a weekend crash.
Kellie Foster was transported to University of Kansas Hospital before 10 a.m. Sunday, July 7 from the crash scene located south of the Doniphan County line. KU Hospital officials on Tuesday say they cannot confirm or deny any information about Foster.
Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie reports Foster was southbound along Kansas Highway 7 north of 318th Road after for an unknown reason she crossed over the highway and struck a tree. Foster was extricated from her vehicle and was transported by Lifenet, Laurie said.
