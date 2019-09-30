A 62-year-old Nebraska man was flown to an area hospital for a possible head injury as the result of a motorcycle and vehicle accident Sunday north of Atchison city limits.
James A. Dingman, Blair, Nebraska, complained of a possible head injury after the brakes locked up on his motorcycle after he attempted to avoid a collision with a vehicle driven by 64-year-old David L. Saunders, of Overland Park, Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie reported.
The injury accident occurred about 3:30 p.m. to the Kansas Highway 7 and 318th Road vicinity. According to the accident report, Saunders attempted to turn from 318th Road onto the highway, Dingman was northbound along K-7 Highway. It appeared Dingman locked up his brakes that likely caused the motorcycle to lie down on its side in an attempt to avoid a collision. The motorcycle and vehicle barely made contact to one another, Laurie said. The motorcycle sustained extensive damage, but there was no damaged to the Saunder’s vehicle.
