Steve Caplinger is a name you readily hear when visiting the small town of Effingham, Kansas. But, to the people who visit the Atchison County Historical Society he is the person who stepped in to become the director of the museum after the death of Chris Taylor in 2019.
Caplinger hasa clear visionof what the museum can become and has set about working to put together a board of directors that would help bring that vision to life. Along with the board, Caplinger recruited an Atchison native, Sterling Falk, that was a senior at Benedictine College to help part-time but later becamea right-hand manwhen he joined the staff at the museum. Caplinger and Falk became their own dynamic duo completing one chore after another to give the museum’s artifacts a structure that leads visitors through the history of Atchison County.
Caplinger and Falkcouldn’thave done it alone if itweren’tfor the help of museum supporters,volunteersand part-time help:Steve Caplinger,President,PaulDunlap, VP,Galen Pruett, Treasurer,JamesCormode,Jan Falk,Charles Perdue,Dea Yanke,Pat Brox,David Haupt,Peggy Harden. Along withoffice volunteersRee Greenwood, Peggy Harden, Jan Falk.EmployeesSterling Falk and Daniel Barnhart
Some of the accomplishments that peopleprobably haveno knowledge ofare:
The Railroad Museum assets have been transferred to the ACHS from the chamber. This includes all rolling stock, rights to various tracks and real estate that was also transferred.
“Within the last year ACHS applied for grants to remediate the asbestos problem on Engine 811 and other preservation challenges of the tracks and other cars. This totaled $100,000,” Caplinger said. “So far, the asbestos remediation has been accomplished. The next step is preparing the surface for a new paint job, but we are waiting on contractors at this point,” Caplinger added.
The inventory system of artifacts was started and continues at a good pace. They are about to go live on sharing of this new inventory system via the web with the public.
“Sterling Falk has been instrumental in getting this project done,” Caplinger said. “It will increase thecostsbut the board feels this is an important part of their mission.”
An outreach display is being planned for the City ofMuscotahthanks to a donor that will be donatingmanyitems from that community.
The scanning of photos into our collection is practically done. The big effort there is to go through them and get them named in such a way that we can search for photos by time, place,personsand theme. About 20% are done. Another 300,000 to go. This effort is strictly done by volunteers.Many ofthe photos arefrom the AtchisonGlobe.
Throughout the year the museum gets well over 200 research requests.
"We are pleased that so many people are looking to us for assistance," Caplinger said. "As a result of these contacts, we are also receiving valuable information from the researchers from work they haveaccomplishedand adding thisnew informationto ourdata baselibrary.”
Caplinger also said that several tours for groups visiting Atchison had been conducted. In 2023, they have had a few more school groups. However, he pointed out that local schools are not availing themselves of their resources. They are hoping to improve that situation.
Another County History Tour for this fall is planned. Lastone was twice the participation of what we planned.
Caplinger said one disappointment has been membership which has been static this year. To join is simple by going to the website.
Grant support to continues to be a part time person in the museum to work on inventory and greet visitors, has beenvery helpful.
The displays on the museum floor are continuing to evolve. The gun room exhibit has been completely redesigned with an increase of threefold the number of guns on display. Signage still needs to be added to complete the project. The gun exhibit is believed to be one of the largest in the state.
There are also smaller cases of special subjects that are standalone displays. These are: local colleges display, photographic and film history, Memorial Hall, and celebrating the 150th Anniversary of the Seaton Foundry.
The museum planson continuingtoSponsoreda booth at the County Fair.
Programs at monthly meetings have beenaccomplishedabout half the time. Thisseems to be wellreceived with many visitors coming to our monthly meetings, thegeneral publiccontinues to be invited and information can be found onlineofwho the guest speaker will be for the meetings.
ACHS continues to supportfacilitatingthe Atchison Black Business Districtattemptsto become owners of various city properties for the purposes of developing the property as a business incubation and preserve the last buildings representingan important part of the Black Heritage in Atchison.
