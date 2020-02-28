A rural Atchison woman is the first to throw her hat into the ring for one of the open county commission seats.
Casey Quinn, a Republican, filed by petition in hopes to garner the Republican nod in a run for the 3rd District Atchison County Commission seat. Quinn, a political newcomer, presented her petition Monday, Feb. 24. Atchison County Clerk’s Office staff validated the signatures and officially certified Quinn’s candidacy late Wednesday, Feb. 26. Quinn resides south of the Atchison city limits.
The 3rd Commission District comprises four precincts, Only First, East Second, Only Fourth and South Fifth precincts located with Atchison city limits, and all of Center, Mt. Pleasant and Walnut townships all extending to the Leavenworth and Jefferson county lines in the southeast portion of the county.
Quinn and Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie, an incumbent, are the only two candidates to file for county government positions. As of noon Friday, Feb. 28 there were no other filings.
Two Democrat incumbents filed Thursday, Feb. 27 for township positions: Bill Falk filed for re-election to serve as Shannon Township treasurer; John G. Gehring filed to retain his seat as Walnut Township trustee.
Ronald “Ron” Stirton, a Republican, was the first person to file for an office. Stirton filed Jan. 14. to seek his party’s nod as a candidate for the Walnut Township trustee position.
Potential Democrat and Republican candidates have until noon Monday, June 1 to file for office at the Atchison County Clerk’s Office to ensure their name appears in print on ballot for the Tuesday, Aug. 4 primary election. Noon, June 1 is also the deadline change party affiliation for the primary election and the last chance persons can have their name removed for consideration of an office.
The 2nd and 3rd district county commissioners’ seats are up for grabs as well as the offices of sheriff, county attorney, clerk, treasurer and register of deeds; in all eight townships the trustee and treasurer positions are also open – all the aforementioned positions are for 4-year terms.
Independent hopefuls have until noon Monday, Aug. 3 to file for a term in office. The major party candidates chosen as a result of the primary, Independent and other party candidates will go on to face off in the Tuesday, Nov. 3 General Election.
There are three Republicans who have filed for the precinct committee positions, all filed in early February. Stephen and Sharon R. Caplinger, of rural Effingham, respectively filed for precinct committee man and woman positions in Center Township. Virginia A. Self, of rural Muscotah, filed to serve as Kapioma precinct committeewoman. All precinct committee positions are for 2-year terms, and are elected during the primary.
First time voters who will be 18 or older Aug. 4 have until Tuesday, July 14 to register to vote, or make changes their name or address.
For more information contact the Atchison County Clerk’s Office in the courthouse at 913-804-6030, or Office of the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office for national and state office filing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.