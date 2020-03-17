The Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce has recently announced on its Chamber Chatter online posting the following interruption to some scheduled events and business in the community due the Pandemic known as COVID 19.
These include the following:
The Chamber office will remain closed throughout the week.
Farm City Banquet postponed.
Atchison United Methodist Church annual Soup and Sermon Lenten Luncheons are canceled until further notice.
USD 409 Coffee with the Superintendent is postponed.
St. Patrick’s Fun Run for Saturday is canceled.
I’ll Rise Again, a Juneteenth Fundraiser, is canceled.
Riverwood Winery events are canceled.
Leadership Graduation and After Hours event is postponed.
