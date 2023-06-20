Robert D. Campbell has once again been appointed by the city commission to serve as the city attorney and the city prosecutor. Campbell was appointed in June 2015 following J. David Farris’ retirement.
Most people really don’t know what the city attorney or city prosecutor’s job entails. The city attorney attends the city commission meetings (to give guidance to the city commissioners when needed). Campbell also attends city staff meetings as scheduled by the city manager (Amy Finch). He is also expected to attend special meetings by the city manager, city staff, or city commission.
Campbell is also expected to attend yearly seminars for cities of the 1st. Class.
Resolutions, ordinances, contracts, easements, deeds, correspondence, and annexation preparations and reviews are done by the city attorney’s office.
One of the biggest responsibilities is to advise the city manager, city commission, and all other city department heads.
The city attorney is also a representative of the civil court as needed.
Compensation for Campbell’s services for this part of the job is $29,650.58 commencing on 6/21/2023 through 6/20/2024.
The other part of Campbell’s job is the role of city prosecutor. The prosecutor is to perform the general duties of prosecuting all persons as needed within the city of Atchison, Kansas.
He reviews all local police, KBI, and state files, and records complaints pertaining to the city of Atchison.
Campbell interviews witnesses involved in various incidents pertaining to cases with the city. Directs and reviews all diversion agreements plus defends all appeals tried through the District Court.
Campbell corresponds with defense attorneys and reviews vouchers filed by defense attorneys for payment of fees.
The compensation for this position is $22,236.40 starting 6/21/2023 through 6/20/2024. Special projects are billed separately at $200 per hour.
Commented