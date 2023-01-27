Universtiy of Maryland Global Campus

ADELPHI, MARYLAND -- Caitlin Growney, of Atchison, earned a Associate of Arts in General Studies from University of Maryland Global Campus in fall 2022.

Growney was one of more than 7,600 students worldwide who earned degrees from UMGC in the fall. Graduates came from all 50 states, five U.S. territories, and 18 countries.

