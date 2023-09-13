The request from Courtney Servaes to help expand her Servaes Brewing Company was approved by the Atchison City Commission September 5.
In July 2023 the city of Atchison received a letter from Servaes outlining her wanting to expand her business to Atchison. Servaes is an Atchison native and graduated from Atchison High School in 2006. Her parents have lived in and operate businesses in Atchison as well.
Servaes was presented with the opportunity to open a brewery with a large brewing capacity in Atchison, along with a taproom seemed like a natural fit. The proposed Riverfront Brewery Project would allow for the expansion, offer a place for both locals and tourists to enjoy craft beer and provide Atchison community a meeting space for various events and activities. Multiple community surveys have indicated the public's desire for a brewery in Atchison.
The current cost of the brewing equipment necessary for this project exceeds $300,000. The request for $65,000, which would help pay for a large portion of that equipment is being sought. The funding from the grant will be used to purchase a 217-gallon brewing system to serve the Atchison community and beyond.
In March of 2021 the city of Atchison received about 1.6 million in COVID-19 relief funds. In September of 2021 an ARPA Funds Committee was formed with the strategy that the city should engage the public on how to use those funds.
The committee recommended that the city make the most of the existing funds (approximately 1.1 million) would be eligible for public application through grants and forgivable loan financing. That would leave $500,000 for internal city projects, such as matching funds for the city application to state and federal programs.
Further recommendations suggested the break-out of the $1.1 million in public applications into $700,000 for economic development-related programming; $200,000 in housing improvement programming; $150,000 in non-profit programming; and $50,000 in funding for the Downtown Facade Grant Program.
EDAG conducted a meeting in August 2023 and forwarded the application from Servaes Brewing Company with an award recommendation of $65,000 Community and GROWKS programs for their project.
