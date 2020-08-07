Brandi Ross is the newly appointed USD 409 Board of Education as selected by unanimous vote among the sitting board members on Friday.
Ross will officially sit with her peers following administration of her Oath of Office during the Board’s regular meeting that commences at 7 p.m. Monday in the community room of the district’s central office.
Board members took action to appoint Ross after they conducted a question-and-answer period to interview her and to other interested parties, John Bishop and Beth Clark.
Board member Sean Crittendon made the motion to nominate Ross. Stefanie Gardner seconded his motion that passed 6-0. Crittendon said he was impressed by all three of the hopefuls by their community service and experiences. Board members agreed offered encouragement to Bishop and Clark to consider throwing their hats into the ring for the next school board election round in 2021. Although Ross will fulfill the unexpired term vacated by Dr. Pam Rizza, she is subject to retain her seat during the 2021 election cycle. Rizza, elected in November 2019, took her oath in January, but resigned June 1 due to relocation for personal reasons.
In other matters, board members accepted the 2020-21 school year budget as presented by Business Manager Lori Lanter, and authorized is publication in the Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 edition of the Atchison Globe.
The public can view the proposed budget in full at usd409.net or contact the USD 409 Board Office at 626 Commercial Street. The public hearing for comment is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21 in the community room at 626 Commercial Street, use entrance adjacent to the alley.
Board members excused themselves from the public session to enter into a 10-minute executive session to discuss negotiations among themselves in the presence of Superintendent Renee Scott. After the public meeting resumed, board members adjourned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.