After two weeks the union employee strike at Bradken Foundry in Atchison has come to an end Wednesday.
Members of the United Steel Workers and company officials finally came to an agreement after at least two dozen employees were seen picketing in front of the Foundry for the previous two weeks.
A temporary restraining order was also filed by Bradken Foundry legal counsel against its union members last week before they came to agreement on Monday.
Vice President of Operations Ken Bean said the company is excited to have everyone back to work to help both the communities of Atchison and St. Joseph.
"We're excited the strike is over and looking forward to having everyone return back to work to get everything back in operation," Bean said. "From a company standpoint we're very pleased we were able to get the changes we needed to be sure Atchison and St. Joseph remain viable to have success in the future. We were able to come to some compromises on some things."
An international company, Bradken is headquartered in Mayfield West, Australia and is one of the world’s leading providers of mining equipment parts and specializes in the design and and manufacturing of cast and fabricated iron and steel products.
