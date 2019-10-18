Blish-Mize Co. has been awarded The Blue Cross Blue Shield Pathways Grant for helping its employees live a healthier life. The company participated in several initiatives to qualify.
Andrea Clements, executive director of Live Well Live Atchison, presented CEO & President Jonathan Mize and other team members with a check for $10,000 that the company used to refresh break rooms and continue health-driven initiatives.
Throughout the year, Blish-Mize Co. employees participated in workshops put on by Blue-Cross Blue Shield, including Building the Foundation, Food & Beverage, and Physical Activity. The company also completed the requirements for the Food & Beverage Plan using resources provided by the Pathways program to qualify for the grant.
Blish-Mize Co. also worked with their vending company to remove unhealthy food and drinks and replace them with healthy alternatives.
The company also implemented healthy physical challenges in the workplace and rewarded employees for participation in additional education on sugar and nutrition.
More information can be found at this link: https://www.bcbsks.com/Pathways/ or by contacting Resources Amy Knoch, Blish-Mize Co. executive vice president of human resources, at aknoch@blishmize.com.
