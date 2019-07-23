Yono Kim meticulously browsed the plaza Saturday morning as he looked over the engraved bricks along a path into the Amelia Earhart Birthplace Museum.
Kim came from Hilo, Hawaii, located on the largest island in the United States along the most southern point of the Hawaiian Islands, he explained. Kim said he traveled thousands of miles from Hilo to Atchison to purchase one of the bricks. His stop at Amelia’s house on Saturday marked his second visit since he arrived in Atchison a few days earlier.
Frank Kim, Yono Kim’s brother, was awarded a bronze star for his military service as an infantryman in the Korean War.
“I am proud of him and I want to honor him,” Kim said, adding that had the engraved brick order in hand before he entered the museum ready to sign his order.
A few minutes later, a group of visitors from St. Louis, Missouri, and their local host, made a stop in Amelia’s birthplace yard to strike a few poses along sided the informational signs to designated the special place.
Dr. Olexsandr “Alex” Mandel, of Ukraine, traveled back to the U.S. and made a stop to take in the Amelia Earhart Festival weekend in Atchison along his way to visit a friend in California. Mandel was present at the Breakfast with the Books event on Saturday.
Mandel, a 2017 Forest of Friendship inductee, is a known Amelia Earhart researcher and the son of a naval officer. He’s been in town on festival weekend twice before. Mandel initially attended the festival in 2004, and then he was present again the same year he was inducted into the Forest.
Some Earhart enthusiasts became acquainted with Mandel’s enthusiasm for Earhart in 2000 after he sent a miniature scale replica of the USS Amelia Earhart, a U.S. navel WWII warship to the birthplace museum as a gift. The actual warship was built during the war, but was scrapped.
Mandel is a U.S. Navy and Russian Navy ship enthusiast. He petitioned U.S. Navy officials to name a ship in honor of Earhart, according to an Atchison Globe news report. On April 6, 2008, the USNS Amelia Earhart was christened in the San Diego Harbor in California.
It serves as a dry cargo ship to deliver supplies to naval ships at sea and for humanitarian purposes. In more recent years, Mandel crafted a replica of the dry cargo ship named in the famed aviatrix’s honor that is a bit larger-scale than the miniature ship.
The large replica was also presented to the birthplace museum, as well as some other Earhart items. Mandel is a physics professor at Odessa University in Ukraine.
