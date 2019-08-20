Cornhole may be the perfect example of a game anyone can play but few can master, and it has another advantage in being able to be played anywhere.
Now, it’s being played at Walt Wilburn Memorial Park, which the Atchison Cornhole League has decided to sponsor as David Kesinger takes advantage of a grace period the City of Atchison has granted to try to save the park from private sale.
Kesinger, one of the lead volunteers of the Atchison Adult Co-Ed Softball League, has been playing at Wilburn for years and successfully petitioned for the park to be taken out of the city’s land bank, where it had been pending private sale. Now private funds must be raised to help restore the park to a semblance of its former glory.
The restoration effort is still in the planning stages, he said.
“We’re getting numbers right now and kind of looking at what we can do and can’t do, code wise, what the city will allow,” Kesinger said. “We’ve got contractors coming to look at concrete repairs, fixing the infield, doing all of that stuff. We’re awaiting numbers from them and hopefully this week will be able to put everything together.”
The cornhole players, who numbered about 20 on Tuesday evening, will hold the Fifth Annual Atchison Cornhole Tournament, with a final match at 11 a.m. Aug. 31, helping to boost the park’s usage numbers and contributing proceeds to its upkeep. The tournament will also benefit the Skate High With Hope Joshua Kinsman Foundation, which is seeking to build a skating area at Reisner Park.
The city government to date has sought to cautiously reduce the amount of park land it must maintain, with public works director Clinton McNemee reporting at a recent governing body meeting that, not counting Amelia Earhart Airport and city watersheds, Atchison is responsible for more than 500 acres of park land, far more than most municipalities of around 11,000 people.
Volunteers have acknowledged that the park land entails costs and that its trees do not fruit money, but for some, the parks in question are a priceless asset.
“I’m really sad about what’s been planned with Wilburn,” said Diane Grippin, who came to the park on Tuesday to play cornhole with Kesinger and organizer Wes Calton. “It would take another thing away from Atchison. People have been coming here for years to tailgate, and bring out their coolers, and socialize, and have fun. There’s been any problems, no fights, the cops have never been called. I just think it would be something that’s taken away, very sad for us.”
Kesinger said he’s optimistic that a satisfactory resolution will be found. A timeline on when and how repairs will be made remains undefined, but he said the community response is the most important factor in future success, and that he’s been impressed by the number of people willing to contribute to save the park. Following a unanimous vote by the City of Atchison Parks & Forestry Board last week, the park will remain out of the land bank for at least a month to give Kesinger, who has a background in construction, the time he needs to organize future renovations to Wilburn.
“The support that the community has shown toward what we’re trying to accomplish has been amazing,” he said. “A lot of people don’t pay attention until it hits home, so when it did it brought everybody out. It’s really neat to see everybody come together. You know? People of all different parts of the community, all levels of the community, it’s neat to see.”
