Sharon Berry

Sharon Berry is getting ready to make fudge for the open house this Sunday.

 Barbara Trimble | Atchison Globe

The newest retail attraction for Atchison is set to open this weekend.

The opening of the Berry Best Fudge Company will be Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 306 Commercial Street, Atchison, Kansas. Sharon Berry, fudge connoisseur and owner of the shop, has a long history of supplying her family with the treatment starting in the 1970s.