The newest retail attraction for Atchison is set to open this weekend.
The opening of the Berry Best Fudge Company will be Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 306 Commercial Street, Atchison, Kansas. Sharon Berry, fudge connoisseur and owner of the shop, has a long history of supplying her family with the treatment starting in the 1970s.
Her family kept begging her to make her fudge more times than just Christmas. Sharon had a full-time job as an interior designer in Kansas City. But that did not stop her from perfecting her mouth-watering treat.
Kathy Reynolds, the owner of Holistic Herb CBD in Atchison, loved the fudge so much that she asked Sharon to put a table at the entrance so people could taste the treat themselves. That was the beginning and now Sharon is ready to open her own shop.
When Sharon talks about her fudge her face lights up with pride. The development of her fudge has taken years to perfect and once you taste the fudge, be it regular milk chocolate or dark chocolate, you will want more, and more.
Sharon explained how she came up with the name of the store.
“I used to take fudge samples to Amberwell where I had my taste tester team, Berry said. “One day I had a new recipe I wanted them to try of creamy dark chocolate. Faye Miller took a bite of the fudge and exclaimed “The company should be named, “the Berry Best Fudge Company.”
The Berry Best Fudge Company has gifts that celebrate weddings, birthdays and special occasions, as well as specials with 60-, 30-, 10- and 6-pieces. For more information go to www.theberrybestfudgecompany.com.
Commented