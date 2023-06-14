230616bcsmoke

Smoke is seen coming from the roof of the dining hall Tuesday at Benedictine College as the Atchison Fire Department works the scene.

 Submitted photo

The Atchison Fire Department investigator has ruled out any foul play as to why an industrial dishwashing machine became engulfed in flames Tuesday night at Benedictine College.

“The cause is yet to be determined, but it was most likely electrical in nature,” AFD Chief Patrick Weishaar said.