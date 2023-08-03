top story Beefin' up at the Atchison County Fair By MARY MEYERS Atchison Globe Mary Meyers Author email Aug 3, 2023 Aug 3, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email First place winner Elias Neill, center, Caitlyn Lockhart, right and Hazel Roloff comprise the Senior Bucket Calves’ class at the 2023 Atchison County Fair. Mary Meyers | Atchison Globe The 4-H beef cattle and their respective handlers are in during a judging on Wednesday afternoon. Mary Meyers | Atchison Globe The overall Grand Champion quilt by Monica Donaldson, left, and Reserve Champion quilt by Pat Brox are on display in the Blue Building throughout the remainder of fair week in Effingham. Mary Meyers | Atchison Globe Patricia Stirton, rights and her daughter Tara look over the 4-H foods exhibit in the Blue Building. Mary Meyers| Atchison Globe Fiber Arts judging as in progress Wednesday afternoon. Mary Meyers | Atchison Globe The 4-H flowers and gardening exhibits in the Blue Building. Mary Meyers | Atchison Globe A grand champion in the 4-H poultry decision. Mary Meyers |Atchison Globe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Atchison County Fair kicked off Wednesday and will wind up Saturday night.The Beef and Dairy competitions headlined livestock exhibits in the fair barns.Rabbits and poultry exhibits are housed in a structure adjacent to the barns.Champion Market Steer is a crossbreed owned and shown by Bethany Urban and Reserve Champion honors go to James Hoffman.In the Blue Building are an assortment of arts, crafts, quilting, photography, flowers, clothing, gardening, crops and woodworking.Moncia Donaldson is the Grand Champion quilter and Pat Brox earned the Reserve Champion quilt exhibit.Friday night is the “Better Together in Atchison County Fair 2023” parade that will commence rolling at 7 p.m. along Main Street. Free concert to follow.A barbecue cook-off contest, tractor show with a free concert are set for Saturday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary Meyers Author email Follow Mary Meyers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest News AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:21 p.m. EDT AP News Summary at 6:19 p.m. EDT Florida man who dropped all appeals is executed for 1988 rape and hammer killing of a nurse Florida man who dropped all appeals is executed for 1988 rape and hammer killing of a nurse The US wants Kenya to lead a force in Haiti with 1,000 police. Watchdogs say they'll export abuse US military may put armed troops on commercial ships in Strait of Hormuz to stop Iran seizures AP Business SummaryBrief at 6:14 p.m. EDT Ex-Mississippi officers plead guilty to racist assault on 2 Black men during raid Submit a Letter to the Editor We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAmelia fest wrap upJackson, Helen D. 1954-2023Sinclair, Larry L. 1970-2023Sheriff's Report, week of Friday, July 28Wessel, Nancy L. 1931-2023Mink, Dyelan A. 1993-2023Johnson, Donald and Mary 1927-2023, 1930-2023Police Report, week of Friday, Aug.4, 2023Police Report, week of Friday, July 28Hilligoss returns home Images Videos CommentedOswald, Floyd E. 1934-2023 (1)
Commented