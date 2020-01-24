The largest annual public demonstration against abortion saw the first address by a sitting President of the United States and a sizable detachment of students from Atchison.
President Donald Trump, seeking to court evangelical voters, addressed thousands of activists gathered on Friday in attendance at the March for Life.
“On behalf of our marchers, I’d like to thank you for your stance and your record,” said Jeanne Mancini, president of March for Life, as she introduced the president.
The crowd began assembling hours before the event, and a wave of red and blue winter hats boasting the “Make America Great Again” and March for Life logos could be seen on all sides. Near the stage, a supporter danced with a Trump teddy bear, and signs slamming Planned Parenthood and touting “the pro-life generation” were ubiquitous.
“Today as president of the United States, I am truly proud to stand with you,” Trump said, while also touting the “tremendous turnout” of the crowd.
Trump ticked off a laundry list of actions he’s taken to support abortion opponents since taking office, including restrictions to eligibility for the family planning funding program known as Title X and funding restrictions on nonprofits that support abortion abroad, known as the Mexico City policy.
He also called on Congress to take action to limit abortion late in pregnancy and referenced legislation that Republicans say would protect infants born after attempted abortions.
“The unborn have never had a stronger defender in the White House,” he said. “Young people are the heart of the March for Life and it’s your generation that is making America the pro-family, pro-life nation.”
Vice President Mike Pence also spoke to the crowd Friday via a video message recorded in Rome, where he met with Pope Francis in the Vatican.
“Today is also a day of progress and a day of celebration,” he said. “Life is winning in America again.”
Photos provided by Benedictine College, which always sends a student detachment to the March for Life, show formations of pro-life activists bearing the slogan “Ravens Respect Life” while wearing common BC insignia, such as the Raven freshman beanie.
Atchison Globe supplemented this story with information from Benedictine College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.