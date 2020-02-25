After a brief hiatus, the Atchison Bread Co.is once again in operation with a new staff and new management.
The Benedictine College Cray Center for Entrepreneurial Services has now taken over the store at 626 Main Street as a working lab for its business and finance students. Plus, they have learned how to bake. Jack Moore, a graduate student at Benedictine College, is serving as the store manager. He graduated in May with a degree in Finance.
“My role is to get the shop going and then have a succession plan to have someone else come in and take it over,” Moore said. “It’s a great opportunity to have Benedictine College and an Atchison business work together.”
The group includes three students who are bakers: Brenna McGuire, Graci Sammoury and Katelyn Bishop. They have trained with the previous operator, Marie Griffin, and are using her recipes. They are currently producing sourdough bread, white bread, and focaccia, along with a variety of other baked treats, like gingersnaps, blueberry muffins, scones, granola and cookies.
“I love to see the students out in the community,” said Karen Seaberg, owner of the store. “What a win-win to have Benedictine students involved with the store, sort of interning while they’re learning to bake and run a business.”
Seaberg explained that the previous baker wanted the store to thrive for a long time, but decided to step down to spend more time with family. The Cray Center, named for Seaberg’s father, Bud Cray, immediately came to mind and she approached the faculty director of the center, David Bryant, PhD, assistant professor in the Benedictine College School of Business.
It turned out that several students were already working at the shop and were interested in taking it over.
“Marie wanted the store to have longevity, and now here we have Benedictine students accomplishing that,” Seaberg said. “It’s exciting, both for the college and for Atchison.”
According to Moore, the store will operate with the previous regular hours of Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. In time, they intend to expand the retail hours, ramp up production, and move into the wholesale market.
The Cloud L. Cray Center for Entrepreneurial Services, established at Benedictine College in 1996, is dedicated to advancing entrepreneurship across the curriculum, assisting area businesses, and educating future ethical business leaders through unique opportunities.
