Benedictine College has announced the closing of its campus in Florence, Italy, for the college’s study abroad program, due to the SARS-CoV-II virus.
Last week, the college offered the 52 students studying in Florence the option to return home and complete their studies by distance education. Fourteen chose to return. Now, however, all of the remaining students must return by March 6. The college’s decision was prompted out of concern that the remaining students may be unable to get flights out of Italy.
As the SARS-CoV-II virus has continued to spread, the Coronavirus Disease 2019 illness that it causes, called COVID-19, has become more prevalent overseas. Recently, Italy has been recognized as a Level 3 threat by the U.S. State Department. This threat level has forced airliners to reduce the flights to the United States. Various U.S. airlines have implemented policies by which those with non-refundable flights are able to obtain credit for a free flight at another time if they cancel travel plans because of the outbreak.
SARS-CoV-II has spread globally with the number of infections continuing to rise. According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention based in Atlanta, as of Tuesday, 12 U.S. states — not including Kansas or any of its neighbors — have reported confirmed cases of the disease. Most of the U.S. cases remain associated with people who recently traveled overseas in an area (such as Wuhan, China), where SARS-CoV-II is common, or people who have had contact with particular infected individuals.
According to Reuters, Italian health authorities as of Tuesday are monitoring about 1,000 total COVID-19 cases in the country, and are aware of 79 total deaths since the outbreak began. By comparison, the United States has about 100 cases and has recorded 8 deaths nationwide, according to the CDC. In total, 92,137 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed worldwide, resulting in 3,129 deaths, mostly in China.
