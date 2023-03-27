230331 fire

A woman appears to be somewhat distraught late Monday afternoon at the scene of a housefire at 713 South Seventh Street as firefighters work through a smoke-filled portion of the residence. 

 Mary Meyers | Atchison Globe

An investigation was ongoing to determine the cause of a late Monday afternoon fire in south Atchison displaced three adults and five children. Mmultiple juveniles managed to escape a house fire that started in the basement level of a structure about 5:25 p.m. Monday at 713 South Seventh Street, according to a 911 dispatch.

Atchison Fire Chief Patrick Weishaar said when the Atchison Fire Department crews arrived they found heavy smoke coming from the rear of a single-story, single-family home. 