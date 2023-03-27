An investigation was ongoing to determine the cause of a late Monday afternoon fire in south Atchison displaced three adults and five children. Mmultiple juveniles managed to escape a house fire that started in the basement level of a structure about 5:25 p.m. Monday at 713 South Seventh Street, according to a 911 dispatch.
Atchison Fire Chief Patrick Weishaar said when the Atchison Fire Department crews arrived they found heavy smoke coming from the rear of a single-story, single-family home.
Firefighters determined all occupants managed to safely exit the residence, but several family pets remained inside, Weishaar reported. The crews found an exterior entrance into the basement where they extinguished a fire. Firefighters managed to safely rescue all family pets, Weishaar said.
Weishaar explained due to construction of the dwelling, the fire managed to travel up the inside of the exterior walls, and it spread to the attic area. The AFD crews climbed to the roof where they accessed gable vent holes and cut some access holes atop the roof to access the fire. Thereafter, the attic fire was accessed and extinguished.
"All indications are that the fire started in an unoccupied basement," Weishaar said. "But the investigation is ongoing."
The condition of the structure remained undetermined Monday evening, Weishaar said.
Atchison Police Department and street crews were on hand to assist with traffic control. Atchison County EMS ambulance also responded for standby.
The Atchison Salvation Army responded to asist the displaced occupants with temporary lodging.
