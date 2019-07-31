For some, it’s the broken things that are the most deserving of love.
Tyler Hinton and his fellow Atchison Adult Co-Ed Softball League players, who hold games every week this summer against amateur teams around Northeast Kansas, recently learned the City of Atchison is moving toward the private sale of Walt Wilburn Memorial Park.
This isn’t a huge surprise. The outfield fence epitomizes the metaphor of a crooked fence after years of players bumping into it going for fly balls, the effects of nature and a little bit of vandalism. The dugouts are worn down. The bathrooms need to be replaced. Weeds are out of control on the field and especially its surroundings.
Yet the park has a lot to recommend it. It is built into a secluded valley area near the residential neighborhood where a lot of the players grew up playing America’s pastime. The lights are in working order, for the most part.
“There’s been problems with vandalism. It’s hard to monitor,” said Chairman David Mason of the city of Atchison Parks & Forestry Board. “And so there’s lots of damage to, I think, the fence, and some of the electrical boxes have been broken into for, I think, late night games.”
Grand trees provide plenty of shade, and it’s easy to imagine a day of quiet practice in the valley.
“There’s no traffic here, it’s secluded,” Hinton said. “Which is one of the things people like. Their kids get to roam free down here without having to worry about going out to the street or heavy traffic, fast traffic. You’re allowed to bring your music and play, you know, drink or have a cigarette.”
The city government’s point of view is that it regretfully has too much of a good thing. Data prepared by the city’s parks department indicate that as a city of about 11,000, Atchison needs a few dozen acres of parkland. Right now, it has more than 400 acres. Residents have been generous over the years donating land for the public good, giving rise in part to Walt Wilburn, which is named for an Atchison man who died in a 1975 car crash.
Land means money. It must be mowed, weeded and basically maintained against the elements at a minimum, and more complex facilities like Walt Wilburn with fields, fencing, benches, bleachers, running-water bathrooms, parking areas and more are costly to keep in good order. The city’s inability to pay for all of this maintenance everywhere in part explains the ballpark’s present condition.
All these factors contributed to a recent recommendation to move toward putting it up for sale. It will first enter the city’s land bank, which contains various parcels either donated or surrendered to city ownership, and will stop being maintained as a park. Eventually, a private owner could acquire it and either renovate it or turn it toward another purpose.
“Since they don’t get as much use as they did in the past ... the Parks Board moved at the last meeting voted unanimously that we should put it on the land bank,” Mason said. “Usage of these parks has been greatly reduced.”
David Kesinger, a member of the sotball league, dissents from that finding.
“I used to do park maintenance for the city,” he said. “The city bases their usage information on what they can observe and waste collection, which is never going to be high no matter what. I get it, I understand, everything costs money, but I feel like these cuts should be put off. If they close Wilburn, people may leave town. They’ll probably just stop playing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.