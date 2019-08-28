Well-known oceanographer Robert Ballard is now confirmed to appear in person to present in September on his quest for the lost plane of Amelia Earhart.
Ballard, a Kansas native and retired U.S. Navy officer who found the wreck of the RMS Titanic in 1985, will make an appearance from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the Amelia Earhart Airport, 16701 286th Rd., before U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, will introduce Ballard to area students at the gymnasium of Atchison High School, 1500 West Riley St. Both events are open to the public, though space is limited.
Moran’s office said on Monday that Ballard is confirmed to appear in person at both events along with scientists from his expedition, who will appear by video conference. Ballard will also lecture on the importance of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) studies.
A region of the south Pacific Ocean is believed to be the most likely final resting place of Earhart and navigator Fred Noonan, who disappeared in July 1937 aboard a Lockheed Model 10-E Electra twin-engine aircraft. The International Group for Historic Aircraft Recovery theorizes that Earhart, lost and out of fuel, crash-landed the plane on Nikumaroro Island in the Phoenix chain, rendering her and Noonan castaways for the rest of their lives. Others suspect she crashed in the ocean, dying immediately or soon after, and that the plane will be found on the sea floor.
According to the Associated Press, archaeologists are exploring uninhabited Nikumaroro Island and other atolls for signs of the aircraft and human remains using search dogs and DNA sampling, among other methods, in addition to the sea floor studies conducted by Ballard’s team. In areas surrounding Nikumaroro, depths commonly exceed 10,000 feet in the Pacific, the largest and deepest ocean in the world. By comparison, the wreck of the Titanic rests at 12,500 feet in the north Atlantic.
For more information, send an email to marketing@atchisonkansas.net.
