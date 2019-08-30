The Atchison Hospital Auxiliary awarded a Scholarship/Loan recently to Kristy Callahan. She has been working in Home Health and has chosen to continue her education and earn a BSN degree from the Western Governors University in Salt Lake City, Utah, online.
The Atchison Hospital Auxiliary has been giving Scholarship/Loans since 1958. Since that time 261 have been awarded.
The Scholarship/Loans are financed and provided by income from the annual Golf Tournament, the Sunflower Gift Shop in the Hospital, the Twice is Nice Thrift Store on the downtown Mall and several fund raising projects thru out the year. Many Auxiliary volunteers participate in these projects which also benefit the hospital in numerous ways.
If the recipient becomes employed at the Hospital after graduation the Scholarship is free and clear. Should they not finish the program or obtain employment elsewhere it will become a loan and will be paid back.
