A law enforcement investigation indicates that an Atchison-area teen died on Monday night from the consequences of an ATV rollover crash, which also harmed its three passengers.
Jentri Fowler, 19, of Cummings died of her injuries at Moscaic Life Care hospital in St. Joseph, Missouri, after being ejected from the vehicle at about 6 p.m. in the 13000 block of 214th Road, a rural area southwest of Cummings.
Jaycee Ernzen, 18, of Atchison, suffered serious harm in the crash, but her injuries aren’t considered threatening to life, per Atchison County Undersheriff Toby Smith. Atchison County EMS transported the two to Mosaic from the scene.
“It’s just a terrible, terrible loss for us,” said Fowler’s grandmother, Laverne Fowler. “It happened right down the road from where we live. We just couldn’t believe it when the kids came and told us. We’re still trying to get a handle on it.”
Laverne Fowler said her family has heard that Ernzen had to stay overnight at Mosaic for treatment of her injuries. According to Undersheriff Smith, Ashley Pieper, 20, of Atchison, and Caden McAfee, 19, of Valley Falls, suffered less significant harm in the incident and have been released from a hospital. Smith reported that the crash ejected all occupants of the 2014 Polaris Ranger.
Jentri Fowler, the ATV driver, had been steering it west along 214th Road when it went out of control and rolled over into a ditch. The vehicle continued to roll, according to a report by the Kansas Highway Patrol, until coming to rest on the driver’s side. The highway patrol report lists each occupant as having not worn a safety restraint at the time of the crash.
According to Atchison Globe archives, Fowler recorded a 4.0 GPA in her final year in 2018 at Jefferson County North High School in Winchester, Kansas, alongside achievements in basketball as well as track and field, among other activities. Fowler has been studying business management at Kansas State University. A university spokeswoman confirmed on Tuesday that Jentri, a sophomore, was studying full time at K-State at the time of her death.
“Jentri was just such a delightful girl,” Laverne Fowler said. “She was kind, she was smart, she was beautiful, she had a wonderful head for business. One of her teachers told her she was going to end up running a corporation one day.”
Erznen achieved the honor of Class of 2019 valedictorian for Atchison County Community High School while leading the girls basketball team to a substate runner-up achievement this past season, capping a notable four-year career.
Funeral arrangements for Jentri Fowler are pending.
