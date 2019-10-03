Federal investigators are offering more money to anyone who can help them solve the setting off an explosive device in summer 2018 in downtown Atchison.
The blast shattered windows throughout the area of North Eighth and Kansas in the early morning hours of July 6, 2018, and caused structural damage to a handful of businesses, without causing any physical harm to anyone. Authorities believe that the explosion, caused by a type of improvised explosive device, had a locus in the immediate proximity of The Hair Spital, LLC, a barbershop in the 100 block of North Eighth Street.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF) has announced that it has raised the reward for information in the incident to $10,000, from a previous level of $5,000.
Authorities haven't released any information as to the possible name or whereabouts of any suspects, instead relying on rough security camera footage of a vehicle leaving the general area of the bombing last year shortly before the explosion occurred.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson has previously said that his force routinely coordinates with ATF agents on gathering information about the incident, perhaps the department's highest profile longterm investigation.
Atchison Globe will have the latest on the case from authorities this afternoon.
