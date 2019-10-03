Federal investigators are offering more money to anyone who can help them solve the setting off an explosive device in summer 2018 in downtown Atchison.
The blast shattered windows throughout the area of North Eighth and Kansas streets in the early morning hours of July 6, 2018, and caused structural damage to a handful of businesses, without causing any physical harm to anyone.
Authorities believe that the explosion, caused by a type of improvised device, happened in the immediate proximity of The Hair Spital, LLC, a barbershop in the 100 block of North Eighth Street. Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson reaffirmed on Thursday that authorities have concluded that the bomber(s) targeted The Hair Spital for unknown reasons by placing the bomb, which Wilson described as having been of significant explosive yield.
"It is fortunate that no one had been in that area at that time, which is likely owed to the time of day this happened," Wilson said. "If you had been in that area at that time, you would have been injured."
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives has announced that it has raised the reward for information in the incident to $10,000, from a previous level of $5,000.
Authorities haven't released any information as to the possible name or whereabouts of any suspects, instead producing rough security camera footage of a vehicle leaving the general area of the bombing last year shortly before the explosion occurred. Wilson said his officers continue to closely coordinate with the ATF on the investigation.
Wilson said investigators have received a large amount of information from the public and have followed up on several leads. They remain in search of a white Nissan Quest minivan which left the area of the bombing shortly before the explosion occurred.
"We meet with the ATF on a weekly basis as we continue to not only follow new leads, but to review where we've been so far," he said. "It continues to be a priority case not only for our agency, but I know the ATF feels that way as well ... We will solve this case. As time goes on we're hoping that the $10,000 will expedite that."
Anyone with information in the case is being encouraged to call 1-888-ATF-BOMB (1-888-283-2662). All callers may leave an anonymous tip.
