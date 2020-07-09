Atchison United/Atchison NAACP will hold a voter drive this Saturday. Free masks will be provided by Live Well Live Atchison and the Berger Company with free food distribution from the Salvation Army.
The event will take place at LFM Park from 2 to 5 p.m. with both social distancing and masks required. Frozen chicken, 5-pound bags of chicken nuggets, chicken patties and chicken strips, plus possibly other items, will be available to the public.
Access to community health information from the Atchison Community Health Clinic, free books from the Atchison Public Library and local census information from the city of Atchison also will be provided at the event.
People need to bring a driver's license or state-issued ID or know their Social Security number for the event.
