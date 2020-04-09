A manufacturing plant located within the Shannon Industrial Park located along the western outskirts of Atchison is about to close.
Atchison Tubular Services will officially close its facility Sunday, May 31, company officials recently announced.
“It is with regret and sadness that we announce Tuesday, March 31, 2020, we served the State of Kansas and the City of Atchison with our Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice advising the closure of our Atchison facility,” as stated in the notification. “We want to thank the City of Atchison and the people of Atchison for allowing us to be a part of their community for the last 2 years. “
As of March 31 there were 59 employees at the facility, a company spokesperson confirmed. The plant, located at 8154 Industrial Park Lane, was formerly occupied by what was commonly known as the Northwest Pipe Company.
According to the company’s website at www.ats-pipe.com, Atchison Tubular Services is a manufacturer of steel pipe products. Its customer base is worldwide.
At the Atchison facility electric resistance welded pipes are manufactured in various sizes up to 16 inches in diameter in accordance with American Petroleum Institute and other specifications.
The Vancouver, Washington –based Northwest Pipe Company announced in a press release dated Dec. 28, 2017 its Energy Tubular Products assets and real estate had been sold to Almacenadora Afirme, a Mexican corporation. The Northwest Pipe Company’s 2017 news release is online at nwpipe.com.
The closure of the Atchison plant occurred in January of 2016. A history of Northwest Pipe is also posted online and indicates the company constructed a new tubular plant in Kansas to focus on agricultural and sprinkler pipe prior to 1987.
Atchison Globe reported there were 132 employees at the Northwest Pipe plant in in 2014. In April of 2015, there was a massive lay-off of 69 workers.
