In 1995 the Vacation Rental by Owner (VRBO) was created by David Clouse, a retired teacher, with the goal of renting his Breckenridge Ski Resort Condo. The website became extremely popular with homeowners that wanted to list their properties for shortterm rental.
In 2015 VRBO was sold to the Expedia Group.
Recently a new VRBO was opened here in Atchison. It islocatedon Atchison Street going towards the river above Trotters. The owners,Rickand Sally Berger,acquiredthe property and started the project in February of 2022. It took until April of 2023 for the project to be completed, but on April 15,2023,it appeared on VRBO and was booked within 3 hours.
According to the VRBO information for Atchison there are only 11 VRBO places and approximately 17 Airbnbs in Atchison.
The driving force behind deciding to list the property on VRBO was Benedictine College.
“We are within walking distance to the college which makes it attractive to families coming to see their children,” Rick Berger said. “The home also has a beautiful view of the Missouri River."
"VRBOdrew our attention when we learned that there are no monthly fees, only a small commission (5%) on the bookings. People can feelvery comfortablerenting properties on the VRBO site based on our experience,” Bergersaid.
Berger also said that four ladies signed up to have a reunion in Atchison because they explored the website and found the information about the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum.
“Good things are happening in Atchison, and we arebeingdiscovered by the rest of the country,” Berger concluded.
