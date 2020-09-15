Reports about new ways and updates on some old staples along the steps of learning for USD 409 offered district leaders some insight into the start of the new schoolyear.
Atchison High School Principal Lacey and Assistant Principal Lindsey Hansen presented some information about the Individual Plans of Study and the Redmen Students and Volunteer Partnerships were key subjects district leaders heard about during their regular Board of Education meeting Monday.
The recent revisions were placed in the existing plans during the previous school year starting at the middle school level in effort to groom high schoolers to better prepare themselves along their post high school years. As the student studies progress their respective IPS will focus along a career path matching research and interests .
Warren and Hansen agreed as they each started a digital portfolio during middle school that they will carry with them and continue to build through high school and eventually be able to enhance job interviews in their career fields.
Sixty hours of volunteer service over the course of the high schools years is a graduation requirement at AHS. There will be community service hours built into the curriculum to enable students to develop a sense of volunteerism to enhance their concern for others and strengthen community ties.
Concerning other matters, board members:
*Heard a Highland Community College Technical Center report from Lucas Hunziger, director of HCC technical education. Hunziger advised on Sept. 8 there was a groundbreaking for the new Diesel Technology Center on the campus. He thanked board members for giving HCC the opportunity to expand. Hunziger said there are 36 AHS students enrolled at HCC Tech Center. Of these seven students are enrolled in electrical technology and six are enrolled in technical support classes. Currently, staff and students are working to comply with the CDC and mandated protocols to ensure students and staff are safe. The College Fair that HCC students annually participate in is scheduled for October and will be a virtual format.
*Unanimously accepted a donation of 1,600 face masks to Atchison Elementary School from the Berger Company.
* Unanimously reaffirmed BOE policies Policy GACCA through Policy GAL upon second reading. *Recessed from open session to enter into an executive session to confidentially discuss a student matter for 17 minutes. After the public session resumed, board members unanimously approved an early graduation request for a student contingent on meeting all graduation requirements.
*Approved the following personnel actions that mostly centered on supplemental contracts, the hiring of eight paraeducators and acceptance of three resignations.
Supplemental contracts were extended to: Senior Class Sponsor Heather Matthias and Sophomore Class Sponsor Victoria Hartsfield, both at AHS; and Shelby Simpson as the AES fourth-grade lunch supervisor.
The following supplemental positions relate mentoring at AES – Misti Wilson, Rhonda Sexton, Julie Franken, Ashley Sanborn, Mona Ervin, Amanda Drury’ Tricia Regan, Amy Olberding, Staci Doughtery, Karen Glennon, Amy Seibenmorgen and Jennifer Whyte; and Keenan Martin to serve as a mentor at Central School.
Paraeducators for the 2020-2021 school year are: Sara Nordlund at AHS; Joni Colwell, Lanizha Collins, Brittany McBride, Jenna Willis, Rachel Sutton, Candice Shields and Laurene Cushinberry all at AES.
Resignations were submitted from Taygen Hinton and Tim Stout, both paraeducators, and from Matthias as AHS sophomore class sponsor.
