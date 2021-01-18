The Atchison and Benedictine community joined together Monday night for a Martin Luther King Jr. Day March and presentation.
The event was organized by the college's Black Student Union and the Atchison Ministerial Alliance. The march started at Atchison City Hall and went up 2nd street to end at Benedictine College.
An hour long presentation followed at O’Malley-McAllister Auditorium where the speakers included several BC students, Dr. Josh Wolf and Father Ryan Richardson.
Atchison native Lisa Kelley Jones, an Educational Specialist at Emporia State University also helped lead the crowd in a spirited rendition of "We Shall Overcome" during the presentation.
Benedictine students presented certain quotes from Dr. King that have inspired them in their lives to be better people.
Many of the speakers talked about how big of a role King's Christian faith played in his life and goal of bettering racial equality in America.
"We oftentimes lose sight of the fact that Dr. King was a man of Christ," Wolf said. "I forgot myself. He was a man of profound faith."
Wolf also said King prided himself as being an advocate of how important and powerful redemption and forgiveness can be in the fight against racism.
"Dr. King was also confident in the power of forgiveness," Wolf said. "He was confident that the power of forgiveness was the most powerful weapon we have to combat the sin of racism."
The racial tensions and civil unrest from the racial injustices the country saw this past summer were also touched on.
"It's apparent that we are still struggling with the content of the character that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was referring to," College employee and former president of the Black Student Union Tyler Shepard said. "Emulating the King's teaching is the first step towards unity and fulfilling the royal law in the scripture which is loving your neighbor as yourself."
President of the Black Student Union Jordan Malcom said the support the event received this year is just another example of how much more together he thinks the Atchison community has grown during his four years at BC.
"Just to see the progress that has been made within my four years with the togetherness and the community coming together really warms my heart," Malcom said. "I'm happy to see that outcome today."
Malcom also reflected on tragedies in the previous year for the Black community across the country and how he has been able to uphold King's legacy by responding to these events with faith in God, a forward-thinking mindset and a belief that the goodness of others will bring about change
"Going forward, just having those difficult conversations, as I always say in my meetings with the Black Student Union, talking about racism isn't really difficult if you're not racist," Malcom said. "So, seeing people come out, being warm, being welcoming, even with COVID, and all the negative things going on in the world ... it really just brings joy to my heart."
Richardson ended the event with a hope that everyone at Benedictine and in the Atchison community can demonstrate the kind of dangerous unselfishness that King mentioned in his “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech he delivered in Memphis, Tennessee on April 3, 1968 just two days before he was assassinated.
"My prayer tonight is that each of us can choose the path of radical love and dangerously unselfish love that is called for by Jesus Christ and reflected in the life of Dr. King," Richardson said.
