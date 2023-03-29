A 38-year-old Atchison man Wednesday in Atchison County District Court was ordered to serve more than four years in a Kansas prison for crime involving the intentions of distributing dangerous drugs and criminal use of weapons.
Christopher Crane was sentenced to 49 months with the Kansas Department of Corrections for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute within 1.000 feet of a school, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute within 1.000 feet of a school, possession of oxycodone and criminal use of weapons, according to a press release from Atchison County Attorney Sherri Becker.
Becker said the case arose from an Atchison County Sheriff's Office drug investigation where a search warrant was executed March 4, 2021, at Crane's Atchison residence. It was during the search when a number of the items that included methamphetamine, marijuana, oxycodone as well as items and materials related to drug distribution.
Crane pleaded no contest to the charges on Sept. 28, 2022, Becker said. It was after a lengthy sentencing hearing when the a district court judge denied Crane's request for probation, and ordered he serve the 49-month prison sentence, Becker said. Authorities from the sheriff's office investigated the case, and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation conducted the lab tests, Becker said.
