A 38-year-old Atchison man Wednesday in Atchison County District Court was ordered to serve more than four years in a Kansas prison for crime involving the intentions of distributing dangerous drugs and criminal use of weapons.

Christopher Crane was sentenced to 49 months with the Kansas Department of Corrections for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute within 1.000 feet of a school, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute within 1.000 feet of a school, possession of oxycodone and criminal use of weapons, according to a press release from Atchison County Attorney Sherri Becker.