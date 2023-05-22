A 19-year-old Atchison man recently heard his order to serve more than a year in Kansas prison for two felony crimes that arose from an accidentally self-inflicted gunshot from a pistol.
Christian M. Harris was sentenced May 19 in Leavenworth County District Court to crimes that occurred March 18, 2022, according to a press release from Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.
Harris was convicted March 17 when he pleaded guilty to one count criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count interference with law enforcement. Harris entered the pleas about one year after the crimes were committed.
Thompson said Harris was ordered to serve 19 months for the firearm possession and six months for the interference to run concurrently.
Thompson shared the factual basis of the case that led to the conviction. It was the morning of March 18, 2022 when Harris went to the St. John's Hospital Emergency Room for treatment of a gunshot wound to his hand inflicted from a pistol., Thompson said. A Leavenworth Police Department officer was notified and investigated the reported injury.
Thompson said Harris initially told police he accidentally shot himself while he was outdoors behind his mother's residence at Woodland Village Apartments. The investigator then confronted Harris regarding inconsistencies in his initial story.
Thompson said the officer had learned from a witness that Harris then told the offiicer that he was inside his mother's apartment The officer determined Harris was playing with the pistol when a gunshot accidentally fired.
The gun was recovered at the scene and it was also determined that by law due to a prior conviction Harris is not permitted to possess a gun.
"Guns aren't toys, we're lucky that no one else was hurt in this careless use of a firearm," Thompson said in his release.
Commented