The Atchison Juneteenth committee received one of the biggest honors possible for the work they have put in the past 17 years for the celebration of the most recent of federal holidays.
The committee took home a plaque as the 2023 Statewide Juneteenth Celebration Event winner at the Heritage Banquet on June 16 in Topeka.
“It’s really the fruits of our labor coming to bless us,” Juneteenth Chairperson Nicole Thomas said. “We’ve been working hard for 17 years to give back to the community and educate and to reflect about the past and what Juneteenth is all about.”
The local Juneteenth celebration featured a few standout events that took place such as the Tuskegee Airmen visiting the Amelia Earhart Airport, the Juneteenth Youth Poetry contest with the Atchison Art Association and the Abraham Lincoln Statue dedication.
“We’re proud of this plaque, but we’re hoping this is just the beginning,” Thomas said. “We’re happy where we’re at, but we’re hoping to strive and get more people to come and support us.”
Thomas and fellow committee members have been encouraged by the amount of growth and interest that has spread about Juneteenth throughout Atchison in recent years.
“We’ve had a lot of growth with the diversity of the crowd coming together,” Thomas said. “When we first started this, we were just doing something small and thinking of what our ancestors did for Juneteenth back in the day.”
A growth in white people attending and helping with the celebration is a major positive for the members as well.
“I’ve noticed over the years we’ve had more white people coming, and this is exactly what we want,” Juneteenth Board Member Anthony Ross said. “We want even more to come and enjoy.”
Treasurer Donald Bratton Jr. said the Juneteenth Celebration was always about bringing togetherness to the community.
“It isn’t a black thing or a white thing; it’s a community thing,” Bratton Jr. said. “I was always taught to be ashamed to die until you’ve done something for mankind, and this is what we do. We can’t do it by ourselves, and it takes a whole community to pull this together. Our motto is unity in the community.”
Bratton Jr. also added how grateful they are to have a number of local organizations have an interest in being a part of the celebration after 17 years.
“We’ve never had all these organizations participate, and now they are asking us if they can be a part of it,” Bratton Jr. said. “That is a blessing right there.”
One thing specifically the committee takes pride in is the potluck they put on during the celebration.
Thomas said having a free community potluck was largely inspired by when their ancestors would come together to do something similar.
“The free food is all because of what our ancestors did,” Thomas said. “They all came together and brought something of whatever they had. That’s why we ask the community to come together and fix these meals.”
Assistant Secretary Phyllis Downing said much money is raised throughout the year in order to have this available for the community.
“We worked very hard and have benefits for money so that we can do this for two days,” Downing said. “Other places will charge, but all our food and stuff is free, and I think that’s what makes us different.”
One of the founders of Atchison Juneteenth, Anthony Ross, added that all the food at the potluck comes from their hard work.
“We all make this food from our hearts,” Ross said. “We don’t have anybody catering this in, and I think that is what makes it special.”
Thomas reflected on how much inspiration and support her parents Ben and Connie Wilson gave to her through the years of putting together this celebration, specifically from a spiritual perspective.
“They were great supports for me,” Thomas said. “My dad always kept me grounded and told me to trust in the Lord. We always begin with the Lord and end with the Lord.”
Thomas highlighted one verse in particular that encompasses what they want the Atchison Juneteenth Celebration to embody.
Acts 20:35 — In everything I did, I showed you that by this kind of hard work, we must help the weak, remembering the words the Lord Jesus himself said: ‘It is more blessed to give than to receive.’
