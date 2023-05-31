Some might say that several out-of-the-ordinary calls for rescues Atchison Firefighters responded to during the month of May mostly resulted in "purr-fect" outcomes.

Chief Patrick Weishaar, Atchison Fire Department, reported three of these rescues involved cats that were not the "cat in the tree" like firefighters normally respond to. The latest of these occurred Tuesday, May 30 about 4:30 p.m. at the AFD station located at 218 North Sixth Street.