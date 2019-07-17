The Atchison County Parade Committee members invite interested parties to join the fun and be a part of the 2019 Atchison County Parade in Effingham.
“A Century of Making the Best, Better” –themed parade will be 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9 along the streets in downtown Effingham.
Individuals, group and organization members may enter divisions according to the respective eligibility guidelines. The categories are: Youth, adult, antique cars, antique tractors, general and industrial, political, horses and other – an unjudged category. Antique vehicles must be 30 years old at the minimum, or older.
Parade committee members request they receive entry forms Thursday, July 25 to Atchison County Extension Office, P.O. Box 109, Effingham, KS 66023, but no later than Thursday, Aug. 1. For more information contact K-State Research and Extension Atchison County Office at 913-833-5450, electronically view www.atchison.ksu.edu, contact Janice Reiss at 913-370-0438 or Chairman Raymond Acheson, parade committee members. The parade lineup is near Atchison County Community Elementary School. Judging commences at 5:40 p.m., entries are to be in place by 5:30 p.m. along Seabury Street. Over flow commercial entries are to park along Eighth Street. Non-judged entries are to be in place by 6:30 p.m.
Spectators are welcome to gather along the streets and enjoy the parade festivities that traditionally draw more than 100 entries. The actual parade route commences in the Seventh and Seabury streets vicinity. From there the parade route proceeds southbound along Seabury Street, to U.S. Highway 159/Kansas Highway 9 corridor turning westbound toward William Street and K-9 Highway.
Do not throw candy, trinkets, novelty items, or pamphlets from vehicles to better ensure safety for participants and spectators alike. Parade pedestrians may distribute these items by hand along the route.
