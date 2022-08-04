Atchison County Fair kicked off in full swing on Wednesday in Effingham with plenty for all to come and see.
Foods, horticulture, woodworking, clothing, crafts, photography exhibits and community displays are in the Blue building like in years past. Animals large and small are located in the fair barns. Rabbits, poultry, dairy goats and beef cattle were judged.
Thursday highlights included the horse show, Kiddee Pedal Power contest and Fashion Revue.
Swine judging started off early Thursday morning with Ashton Neill, a Lancaster Lightning 4-Her, taking Grand Champion Market Hog honors with his 281-Yorkshire.
Chase Lewman won Reserve Champion Market Hog with his 230-pound hog named Freak.
August Neill won Grand Champion Breeding Gilt weighing in at 298 pounds. The champion gilt is a Yorkshire born in the same litter as the champion market hog.
Keldon Armstrong 223-pound gilt won the Reserve Champion Breeding Glilt honor. is a member of the Lancaster Lightning 4-H Club.
Cow Plops, Mutton Bustin', Calf and Boot scrambles, and Corn Hole were some activities offered throughout the fair week.
Sheep, market goat and Parade Friday night entertainment by Savanna Chestnut & the Field Hands.
On Saturday, the fail wraps up with Livestock Judging Contest, Showmanship Contest, BBQ Cook-off Contest, Bucket Calf Parade, 50th Mary Boldridge Cake Sale and 4-H Livestock Sale and entertainment featuring Erik Dylan & Friends.
