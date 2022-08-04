220806hog1

Elias Neill, of Lancaster Lightning 4-H Club shows his Yorkshire pig. 

 Mary Meyers | Atchison Globe

Atchison County Fair kicked off in full swing on Wednesday in Effingham with plenty for all to come and see.

Foods, horticulture, woodworking, clothing, crafts, photography exhibits and community displays are in the Blue building like in years past. Animals large and small are located in the fair barns. Rabbits, poultry, dairy goats and beef cattle were judged.

