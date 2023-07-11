230714books

The Atchison County Extension Community Vitality PDC, Boys & Girls Club and Atchison United members are on hand to promote litracy as the books celebrating the diverse cultures and histories connected in some way to Atchison County.

 Submitted photo

Atchison County Extension Community Vitality PDC announced Monday, July 10, the creation of a literacy collaboration project with the Boys & Girls Club of Atchison and Atchison United. The collaboration was formed to encourage the Atchison community to volunteer to read to grades K-5 club participants to increase their reading scores. According to the National Assessment of Education progress, Kansas 4th grade reading levels significantly decreased by three points between 2019 and 2022.

Specifically, volunteers are needed for reading to, reading with, and becoming a reading buddy for youth. Volunteers are needed to listen, challenge, and be a confidence builder for young readers.